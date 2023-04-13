Lalit Modi, the man whose brainchild is the World's biggest T20 league, IPL is remembered amongst cricketing audience till now after years of exile overseas. Despite being around a lot of controversies, he is remembered as the ex-commissioner of IPL. Now he finds himself in a spot of bother after Supreme Court slams him over his remarks against judiciary in social media post. The honourary Supreme Court also directed him to tender unconditional apology on Social media and leading national newspapers.

Supreme Court Slams Lalit Modi

SC slams ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against judiciary in social media post, directs him to tender unconditional apology — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)