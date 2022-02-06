Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar after the legendary singer breathed her last on Sunday, February 6. Tendulkar took to Twitter to write, "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too."

See His Tweet:

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

