South African women's fielder Laura Wolvaardt took a superb one-handed blinder to dismiss New Zealand women's batter Lea Tahuhu during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. The wicket happened during the fifth ball of the 47th over of New Zealand women's innings. Spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled a flighted delivery, and Lea slammed it straight at the covers region, where Wolvaardt was standing. The South African woman fielder timed her jump to perfection and took a stunning one-handed catch as Lea departed after scoring five. Laura's catch is potentially one of the contenders for the catch of the tournament. Marizanne Kapp Becomes South Africa’s Most Capped Women’s ODI Player, Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Laura Wolvaardt Takes One-Handed Blinder

Safe to say... we’ll be watching this one on loop! 🔁 Catch of the tournament? You decide! #LauraWolvaardt Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/ObKnICiwi5#CWC25 👉 NZ 🆚 SA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/fMPzQX3yw1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2025

