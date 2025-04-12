In a blow to the Karachi Kings, Litton Das has been ruled out of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025. The Bangladesh national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter sustained an injury to his thumb during a practice session with Karachi Kings and subsequent scans showed a hairline fracture which has sidelined him from action for now. Litton Das was one of Karachi Kings' silver picks at the PSL 2025 draft. Karachi Kings have announced Australia's Ben McDermott as a replacement. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Litton Das Ruled Out of PSL 2025, Karachi Kings Name Replacement

Squad update! 🔄 The 🇦🇺 powerhouse Ben McDermott joins Karachi Kings as a replacement for Litton Das in the #KingsSquad 💙❤️#YehHaiKarachi | #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/z1SCYudgl5 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 12, 2025

