Veteran India cricketer Shreyas Iyer reacted for the first time after he was sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping amount of INR 26.75 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A video was posted by the PBKS franchise on their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where Iyer said he was delighted to join the PBKS family and looking forward to playing in the IPL 2025 season. Iyer also became the second-most expensive player in the Indian Premier League auction history till now. Second Most Expensive Player in IPL History: Netizens React After Shreyas Iyer Sold for INR 26.75 Crore to Punjab Kings During Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction.

Second Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History

;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)