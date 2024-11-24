Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer became the second most expensive player in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. During the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the IPL 2023 winning captain, Iyer, was sold for a record-breaking INR 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Shreyas Iyer broke the record of Australia's pacer Mitchell Starc record. The Australian pacer became the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League history when he was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of INR 24.75 crore during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History As He Goes to Lucknow Super Giants For INR 27.00 Crore

Shreyas Iyer's base price was INR 2 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. During the bid, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings went into a heated tussle, which pushed Iyer's price to more than INR 25 crore. Ultimately, the Punjab-based franchise purchased Iyer for a price of INR 26.75 crore. Most Expensive Players in Indian Premier League Auction History: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer And Other Cricketers For Whom IPL Franchises Broke The Bank, Check Full List.

Second Most Expensive Player!

𝘼𝘿𝘽𝙃𝙐𝙏! 😎🥳 🚨 Shreyas Iyer is now the most expensive player in #TATAIPL history at 26.75 Cr 🚨#TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/pksIMIyBhE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer at IPL Auction 2025

Big Signing Unlocked for PBKS

𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙐𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 🔓 Say hello 👋 to the 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 in the history of #TATAIPL 🔝 Punjab Kings have Shreyas Iyer on board for a handsome 𝗜𝗡𝗥 𝟮𝟲.𝟳𝟱 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲#TATAIPLAuction | @ShreyasIyer15 | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/z0A1M9MD1Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Iyer in PBKS

Shreyas Iyer in PBKS pic.twitter.com/P03lIX7CUI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024

Historic Signing

After Shreyas, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history. Pant was sold for a record-breaking price of INR 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

