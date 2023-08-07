Dambulla Aura are slated to face Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, August 7. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host this contest, which will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming online of this match on the FanCode app and website. Babar Azam Becomes Second Batsman To Hit 10 T20 Centuries After Chris Gayle As Colombo Strikers Beat Galle Titans by Seven Wickets in LPL 2023.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)