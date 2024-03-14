The star all-rounder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Krunal Pandya has been seen in a traditional look. LSG took to social media to share the images of the all-rounder. They captioned the image as, "Lucknow me garmi badhne waali hai." LSG will be playing their first match of the IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Match 24. It will be interesting to see the preparations done by the team for their upcoming season. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Other MI Cricketers Flaunt New Mumbai Indians Jersey Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Krunal Pandya's New Look

Lucknow me garmi badhne waali hai 🔥😮 pic.twitter.com/9H265kIP6f— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 13, 2024

