Prithvi Shaw has given Delhi Capitas a brilliant start in their game against Lucknow Super Giants. The batter scored his 11th IPL fifty in the game and needed just 30 deliveries to complete it. He was dismissed by K Gowtham on 61.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)