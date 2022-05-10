Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat. Three changes for Gujarat Titans- Matthew Wade is in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore replaces Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal is in for Pradeep Sangwan. One change for Lucknow Super Giants- Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)