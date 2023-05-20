Clearing out any chances of possible slip up, Lucknow Super Giants seal qualification for the playoff in IPL 2023 as they defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in a closely fought game in the last league match. The Krunal Pandya-led side, with this result, have registered their eighth win of the tournament. They currently have 17 points and with this being their last game of the tournament, they cannot finish in the top two and will play in the Eliminator Waiting for either of RCB and MI to be their opponents.

LSG Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

A breathtaking finish to a sensational encounter! 🔥@LucknowIPL clinch a victory by just 1 run after Rinku Singh's remarkable knock 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7X1uv1mCyL #TATAIPL | #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/umJAhcMzSQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

