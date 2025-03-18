The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players and owner Sanjiv Goenka met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The meeting attended by owner Sanjiv Goenka and other Lucknow players, including their newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant, was a courtesy visit where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 edition. In a heartwarming gesture, Yogi Adityanath gifted a prestigious 'Ram Lalla showpiece' to Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. The star cricketer shared an Instagram story where he thanked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the present. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Players and Owner Sanjiv Goenka Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rishabh Pant Receives Ram Lalla Showpiece by Yogi Adityanath

(Photo credits: Instagram/rishabpant)

