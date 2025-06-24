In the summit clash of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025, Bhopal Leopards will clash against Chambal Ghariyals. The Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals final match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Tuesday, June 24, and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, and fans can watch the Bhopal Leopards vs Chambal Ghariyals live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Fans can also watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites, but would need a match/tour pass and subscription, respectively. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Bhopal Leopards and Chambal Ghariyals Complete Semifinals Lineup.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Live Streaming Details

