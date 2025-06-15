In the sixth match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025, Indore Pink Panthers are locking horns with Chambal Ghariyals. The Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 15. The Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Madhya Pradesh League 2025 match is organized to be played from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 match can watch it on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the Indore Pink Panthers vs Chambal Ghariyals Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match on FanCode and JioHotstar app and website. Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas by Five Wickets in MLC 2025; Ian Holland Shines With Four-Fer as Defending Champions Register First Points.

