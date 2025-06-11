Match 12 of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025 will see Kolhapur Tuskers, in a bid to break their two-match losing streak, take on second-placed Puneri Bappa on June 11. The Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Kolhapur vs Puneri MPL 2025 match can watch the action on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the PBG Kolhapur Tuskers vs 4S Puneri Bappa T20 match can find online action on the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

Rivalry renewed. Emotions reignited. It’s PBG Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa — and it’s going to be electric! ⚡ [Adani Maharashtra Premier League, Adani MPL 2025, Cricket]#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/kghVyPfzae — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)