Satara Warriors are locking horns against Ratnagiri Jets in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Satara Warriors vs Ratnagiri Jets match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and it starts at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 and fans can watch the Satara Warriors vs Ratnagiri Jets live telecast on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. There are fans who might be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Hails Akshat Raghuwanshi’s Match-Winning Knock in Indore Pink Panthers’ Six-Run Victory Over Jabalpur Royal Lions, Says ‘I Haven’t Seen More Talented Player at 21′.

Satara Warriors vs Ratnagiri Jets Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

Will the Jets double up or will the Warriors bounce back? The battle is on! 🛡️✈️ [Adani Maharashtra Premier League, Adani MPL 2025, Cricket]#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/vA7KsdUTGh — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 15, 2025

