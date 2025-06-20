Eagle Nashik Titans are facing Puneri Bappa in the Qualifier 1 match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on June 20. The crucial encounter is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Maharashtra Premier League 2025 match is to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, just like all other matches of the competition. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. ‘RCB Also Have A Cup…Where’s Your?’ Sri Lanka Fan Teases Bangladesh Cricket Team Fan, Watch Viral Video.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match Details

Top 2 collide for a spot in the Grand Finale — Titanss 🆚 Puneri Bappa! Who’s taking the first ticket to the finals? 🎟️🔥 [Adani Maharashtra Premier League, Adani MPL 2025, Cricket]#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/9Gyro2M2pv — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 20, 2025

