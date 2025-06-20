Banters among cricket fans are not something new and it has become an inseparable part of sport, be it cricket, football or any other discipline. The topic of RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) winning the IPL 2025 title triumph earlier this year has seemed to seep into banters among international cricket fans as well. In a viral video, a Sri Lankan fan was seen conversing with his Bangladesh counterpart, with the two chatting over trophies. The Bangladesh fan showed his team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey and asked the Sri Lankan if he had the same. This was a dig at Sri Lanka missing out on qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Sri Lankan fan countered, stating that his team has won the ICC Champions Trophy and also the ODI and T20 World Cups. When the Bangladesh fan started to get away and poked fun at Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal, the Sri Lankan fan asked him, "Brother, where is your cup? RCB also have a cup this year." This seems to have appeared on the sidelines of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series. RCB Senior Official Nikhil Sosale Granted Interim Bail by Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru Stampede Case.

Watch Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Cricket Fans' Fun Banter With RCB Reference:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)