Team India cricketers met Manchester United footballers at Carrington, The Red Devils' training facility on Sunday, July 20. India had a collaboration meeting with Manchester United as part of an adidas event ahead of their next Test match against England at Old Trafford. As both sides conversed and enjoyed their time, Rishabh Pant was spotted taking penalty shots at Manchester United reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Heaton even appreciated a shot Pant scored. Fans loved Pant's football skills and made them viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Practices Wicketkeeping With Taped Fingers As He Prepares For Upcoming IND vs ENG 4th Test at Manchester (Watch Video).

Manchester United Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Opens Up On Meeting Rishabh Pant

Different ball, same brief - don’t drop anything 😅 Brilliant to meet @RishabhPant17 and the rest of the @BCCI yesterday. Always enjoy learning from top professionals 👏 pic.twitter.com/R6Lk8Zpykp — Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) July 21, 2025

Tom Heaton Lauds Rishabh Pant

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton appreciates Rishabh Pant's football skills. ❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/BwCNH3wyNd — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) July 21, 2025

