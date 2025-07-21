Rishabh Pant injured the finger of his left index finger during the third Test at Lord's. He didn't keep in the Test match and it was Dhruv Jurel who took up the keeping gloves. In the second innings, Pant was spotted clearly uncomfortable while batting and his participation in the fourth Test became uncertain, although there was a long gap before the Manchester Test. Two days ahead of the fourth Test, Pant was spotted practicing wicketkeeping with his finger taped. Fans were happy to see him pushing through the setback and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Joins World Bank Initiative to End Air Pollution, Team India Cricketer Urges Collective Action for 'Healthy and Cleaner Place' (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Practices Wicketkeeping With Taped Fingers

Rishabh Pant with the big gloves. Injured finger well taped and he looks good pic.twitter.com/VYNsOkuxKg — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 21, 2025

