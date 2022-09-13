South African cricket team's head coach Mark Boucher will reportedly step down after the end of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The former right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman was appointed the boss of the Proteas side in 2019. South Africa are currently in the top two teams to qualify for the World Test Championships 2021-23.

Check the Tweet about Boucher's decision:

Mark Boucher will step down as the head coach of South Africa at the end of the #T20WorldCup2022 in Australia. pic.twitter.com/wA7DQBGbcJ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 13, 2022

