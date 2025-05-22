MI vs DC memes went viral on social media after the Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs on May 21. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav's stellar 73* and Naman Dhir's 24* off just eight balls helped Mumbai Indians score 180/5 on a tough pitch. In response, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each as Mumbai Indians bowled out Delhi Capitals for just 121 in 18.2 overs. With this, the five-time champions guaranteed a spot in the last four and have kept their quest alive for a sixth IPL title and a first since 2020. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, showed a lot of promise in IPL 2025 but failed to rise up to the occasion and would hope at bouncing back next year. Take a look at some MI vs DC memes below. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine As Five-Time Champions Eliminate Delhi Capitals.

MI Entering IPL 2025 Playoffs Like

SKY and Naman were terrific - 48 in last 2 overs was the difference. Santner and co ensured DC were never in the game. Well played and congratulations @mipaltan 👏🏻 #MIvDC #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/M4EfBspqmM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2025

If You Know, You Know!

Other teams, when MI qualifies in odd year pic.twitter.com/C73cOMtRbJ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2025

Mumbai Indians After Having a 'Q'

Haha

How DC and MI's IPL 2025 Campaigns Went

DC and MI in the IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/TrOT2b3KuM — Yolo247 (@Yolo247Official) May 21, 2025

Mumbai Indians Fans to Mitchell Santner

Hilarious

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians after meeting each other in 13th April's match pic.twitter.com/DmeRpqHuxa — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2025

