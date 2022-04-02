Mumbai Indians have won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl first. Suryakumar Yadav still remains unavailable as MI go for an unchanged XI. Navdeep Saini comes in for Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

