Former champions Mumbai Indians are hosting Gujarat Giants in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 tournament. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants clash is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Talking about the toss, Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Giants have made one change to their playing XI. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are playing with the same playing XI. Below are the playing XIs of both teams. Mumbai Indians Take On In-Form Gujarat Giants With Eye on Top Spot on WPL 2025 Points Table.

Gujarat Giants Opt to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians

