Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had a bittersweet reaction in store after the ICC officially announced the World Cup 2023, to be held in India later this year. The former Indian captain took to social media to congratulate the BCCI and its secretary while also saying that he 'missed out' while he was the board chief. India was slated to host the T20 World Cup 2020, but that was shifted to Australia, which hosted the tournament in 2022. The 2021 edition of the tournament was planned to be held in India but had to be shifted to the UAE due to the second wave of COVID-19. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Sourav Ganguly's Reaction After ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement

Look forward to the World Cup in india .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)