Indian women's national cricket team captain (Test and ODI) Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket."Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support," she wrote apart from sharing her statement on Twitter. She represented India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is. Meanwhile, Jay Shah and others on Twitter reacted to Mithali's retirement.

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/0R66EcM0gT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

Wasim Jaffer Tweets

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022

Jay Shah Tweets

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

Rajasthan Royals React

Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. 🐐🇮🇳 Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj. 👑💗 pic.twitter.com/NMG2YMCiY3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 8, 2022

Similarities

MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj: - Captained most matches for India - Last international match in recent ODI World Cup - Both score a fifty then - But India lost that match and out of World Cup - Both retire later without a farewell — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 8, 2022

The Bharat Army React

🏏🇮🇳 THE TALE OF MITHALI RAJ! Eternally grateful for all the memories 👑 ♥️ Mithali Raj's Bharat Army forever! 📸 Getty • #MithaliRaj #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/npLHWPtXms — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 8, 2022

Mumbai Indians React

