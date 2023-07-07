Moeen Ali scripted a milestone when he scalped his 200th Test wicket on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 3rd Test between England and Australia on Friday, July 7. And he got to the 200-wicket mark with the big wicket of Steve Smith, who has been one of Australia's most prolific run-scorer in the longest format of the game. Earlier, he had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for his 199th wicket in Test cricket. Steve Smith Engages in Verbal Spat With Jonny Bairstow After Being Dismissed on Day 2 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Moeen Ali Completes 200 Wickets in Test Cricket

