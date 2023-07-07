Steve Smith had a bit of a verbal spat with Jonny Bairstow after he was dismissed on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 3rd Test between England and Australia on July 7. Smith, playing his 100th Test, flicked the ball straight to Ben Duckett at mid-wicket, which gave Moeen Ali his 200th wicket in Test cricket. However, Bairstow gave Smith a send-off which prompted the Australian to turn and answer him back while he was walking back to the crease. The video of this verbal altercation has gone viral on social media. Ben Stokes Becomes Third Player in Test Cricket History to Score 6000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

Steve Smith Engages in Verbal Spat With Jonny Bairstow

Here's What Was Said

"See ya, Smudge!" 👋



"What was that, mate?!? HEY!" 😠



Jonny Bairstow getting in Steve Smith's head 👀 pic.twitter.com/PyTKFuaC4s— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 7, 2023

