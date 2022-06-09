Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl in international cricket once again after his faulty action was rectified. His elbow extension was dropped within the limit of 12-13 degrees from 17-24 degrees. The youngster was suspended earlier this year after he was found to have a faulty action.

