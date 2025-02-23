Pakistan national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan collided with India national cricket team speedster Harshit Rana during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. After the shoulder collision, Harshit Rana was visibly unhappy with Mohammad Rizwan. The incident happened during the last ball of the 21st over. Mohammad Rizwan pulled Harshit Rana's delivery towards the deep square leg region. While taking the single, the Pakistan captain collided with Harshit Rana. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Star Pakistan Batters Get Dismissed Cheaply During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Mohammad Rizwan Collides with Harshit Rana

Md. Rizwan collide with Harshit Rana . And Harhit dont control his emotion and that we want .Recreate Gambhir-Afridi Moment #INDvsPAK#ChampionTrophy2025pic.twitter.com/5pRDBliPuX — Bowler 🆚 Batsman (@ICT__buzz) February 23, 2025

It's Heating Up in Dubai

Harshit rana and Mohammad Rizwan shoulder to shoulder…. its heating in dubai🥵🥵#INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/N9kucdOJwF — Rahul Karki (@Rahulkarki417) February 23, 2025

