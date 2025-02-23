Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam failed to score big runs once again in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, this time against arch-rivals India. He started well but got dismissed by Hardik Pandya while trying to play a drive. The ball took an edge of his bat and went in the hands of the keeper KL Rahul. Consecutive failures for Babar and disappointed fans took to social media to share memes on his poor performance. Mohammad Rizwan Spotted With Tasbeeh (Prayer Beads) in Dressing Room During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Pakistanis Watching Babar Azam

Pakistanis watching Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/7FtX4svHxt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2025

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam and Imam ul-Haq against India. pic.twitter.com/jl65K0gFWw — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) February 23, 2025

Babar Azam

Who Disappoints The Most Competition

when you're in the competition of who disappoints the most and your opponent is babar azam pic.twitter.com/dUDMglUqgC — Fay (@ffayyv) February 23, 2025

Babar Azam

Today ICC #ChampionsTrophy2025 Pakistan is critical passion 1st batting Hardik Pandya out Babar Azam #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/V9B3tBpEmz — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐬 (@MarioBros151515) February 23, 2025

Babar Azam Still Opening

Babar Azam still opening in big 2025 pic.twitter.com/WmGryOb0C1 — Faizan (@FaizanGGs) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)