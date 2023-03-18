Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami engaged in a fun conversation after the conclusion of India vs Australia 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The two pacers were in red-hot form as they took three wickets apiece to bowl out Australia for just 188 runs in the first innings. Shami and Siraj talked about recovery after playing a match and also lauded each other's performances with the latter also jokingly saying, "Maine bhi 3 wicket liya hai, mere bhi baare mein puch liya karo" (I also took three wickets, please ask about me too." KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja’s Important Partnership Helps India Register Five-Wicket Victory in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023.

Watch Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami's Conversation Here

Of fiery fast bowling spells ⚡️⚡️ in hot Mumbai weather ☀️ to the importance of recovery 👏🏻👏🏻 Pacers @mdsirajofficial and @MdShami11 assemble after #TeamIndia’s win in the first #INDvAUS ODI 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @RajalArora FULL INTERVIEW 🎥🔽 https://t.co/xwNyvD6Uwk pic.twitter.com/35FrdqEhli — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)