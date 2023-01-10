The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka was not without its excitement and fair share of drama. Mohammed Shami, who bowled the last over of the match, seemingly attempted to 'Mankad' Dasun Shanaka while bowling to Kasun Rajitha, who was at the striker's end. Shami took off the bails in a jiffy with Shanaka, who was batting on 98, out of his crease. But captain Rohit Sharma soon intervened and withdrew the appeal. Shanaka managed to score his 2nd ODI hundred and finish the game with a six, despite his team being on the losing side. Speed Alert! Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Delivery by an Indian Bowler in ODIs, Clocks 156kmph During IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023.

Mohammed Shami 'Mankads' Dasun Shanaka:

