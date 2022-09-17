Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. He has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia which was going to started from September 20. The pacer did not feature in the Asia Cup 2022 for the Men in Blue.

Check the Tweet about Shami:

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨 Mohammed Shami has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the Australia T20Is.@vijaymirror with the details ⏬#INDvAUS — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)