Mohammed Shami's poor fielding effort added salt to the injury as England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales toyed with the Indian attack. Shami fielding near third man stopped the ball and instead of throwing it back to the wicketkeeper, he relayed the throw to nearby Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To make things worse, the throw went over Bhuvi's head and allowed the batsmen to run four runs. Following this, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was furious at Shami and wanted him to throw the ball simply to keeper.

