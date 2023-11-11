Mohammed Siraj exuded elegance as he shared a picture of being dressed in ethnic attire to wish fans on the occasion of Diwali 2023. The Team India fast bowler has been in fine form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has deservedly reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers. Taking to social media, Siraj shared a picture of himself posing in ethnic clothing to wish fans on the special occasion. ‘Shubh Deepawali’ India Captain Rohit Sharma Wishes Fans on Occasion of Diwali 2023, Shares Pictures With Wife Ritika Sajdeh.

See Mohammed Siraj's Post

Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones ✨ Outfit - M M Javeed pic.twitter.com/pVzvuiuaKF — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)