MS Dhoni continues to win hearts on the internet! One of the most followed and popular cricket figures in the world, Dhoni was recently in Chennai for the trailer launch of his production venture 'LGM: Let's Get Married', where he met Tamil actor Yogi Babu. A video has gone viral on the internet which shows the CSK captain teasing Yogi Babu as they cut a cake. Later, they fed that cake to each other. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph on Kollywood Director Vignesh Shivan’s T-shirt, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)