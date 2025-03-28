MS Dhoni played a cameo of 30 runs in just 16 balls after he came to bat in the ninth position during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match. He hit two boundaries to Josh Hazlewood, two sixes and a boundary to Krunal Pandya which cheered up the fans although CSK lost to RCB by 50 runs. With it, Dhoni became the highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL. He surpassed his once teammate Suresh Raina to achieve the feat. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suresh Raina racked up 4,687 runs from 176 matches. Meanwhile, Dhoni has surpassed Raina in his 236th match for CSK. MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React.

MS Dhoni Becomes Highest Run-Scorer for Chennai Super Kings in IPL History

🚨 STAT ALERT - MS Dhoni becomes the HIGHEST run-scorer for CSK in IPL history, surpassing Suresh Raina ✨ pic.twitter.com/5V1MhkQ2j4 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 28, 2025

