Following his viral video, in which MS Dhoni was seen taking a casual stroll at his Ranchi farmhouse, another video of the former Indian captain has recently gone viral wherein Dhoni can be seen driving a rare vintage 1980 Rolls Royce on the streets of Ranchi. In the video, it can be seen that the CSK wicketkeeper is highly focused on driving the car.

MS Dhoni Drives Rare Vintage 1980 Rolls Royce in Ranchi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)