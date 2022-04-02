Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni caught up with each other after the CSK vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 despite rumours of a rift between the two players. The duo were the reason behind India's 2011 World Cup win as they played sensational knocks in the final. IPL praised the duo on the anniversary of India's 50-over World Cup success.

A trip down memory lane 👌#OnThisDay in 2011 ➡️ #TeamIndia became ICC World Cup Champions 🏆🔝 How good were these two on the night of the final! 🔥@msdhoni | @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/g50eufIuVV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2022

