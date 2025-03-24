MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar had a light-hearted banter on the field during the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025 on March 23. Deepak Chahar, who previously played for Chennai Super Kings, playfully attempted to sledge MS Dhoni after the latter had walked out to bat following Ravindra Jadeja's run out in the 19th over. As MS Dhoni made his way to the crease and took guard, Deepak Chahar went up to him and clapped while also indicating that he wanted to field close to the right-hander. After the match, MS Dhoni jokingly struck Deepak Chahar with the bat as the players had the customary handshakes. MS Dhoni Pats Vignesh Puthur On The Shoulder As Young Mumbai Indians Spinner Interacts With Veteran Cricketer After His Memorable Debut During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar Attempts to Sledge MS Dhoni

Deepak Chahar tried to sledge MS Dhoni when Dhoni came at crease.😂😭 #MIvsCSK Deepak Chahar Full Masti Mode With Mahi bhai ❤️💯 #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2025 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/A5NxRVATSm — Ragib Irshad 🇮🇳 (@Ragib_Irshad0) March 23, 2025

Another Angle of Video

MS Dhoni Playfully Hits Deepak Chahar With the Bat

#MSDhoni𓃵 : Thala Dhoni was standing there waiting for Deepak Chahar and why did he do that, All those who like Dhoni will not leave this tweet without ♥️ liking it #Dhoni #CSKvMI #IPL2025 #MSDhoni #Thala #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/ubUjxKPqcD — Niranjan Meena (@NiranjanMeena25) March 23, 2025

