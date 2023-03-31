MS Dhoni received a roaring reception while walking out to bat during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Friday, March 31. The CSK skipper, who is a fan favourite everywhere across the country, had the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium roar and root for him as he made his way out to the crease to finish the innings for his side. Dhoni did have a good time out in the middle, scoring 14 runs off just seven balls to help Chennai Super Kings score 178/7. Ruturaj Gaikwad Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Chennai Super Kings Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

MS Dhoni Receives Roaring Reception

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)