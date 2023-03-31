Controversy follows the IPL 2023 after the WPL 2023 in terms of the Umpires' decision to the waist high full toss as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was batting like a dream and cruised to 92 runs off only 50 deliveries had to leave his century on field and was declared out by the umpires when he mistimed a pull off a full toss to Shubman Gill's hands at deep mid-wicket. Shubman took a brilliant low catch but the fans were not convinced as it looked touch and go when seen with naked eyes. They took to twitter and reacted on the continuation of such controversial dismissal decisions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad ✅ Ravindra Jadeja ✅ When @gujarat_titans fought back with two wickets in an over 👌🏻👌🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/61QLtsnj3J#TATAIPL | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/09ncGUzJWJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

That Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissal looked clearly above waist to me, and any umpire would have given it a no ball. Now with hawk-eye we see how many high full tosses are wrongly no-balled. Number of waist high no-balls are gonna drastically reduce in cricket now — Amartya Choudhary (@AmartyaChoudha1) March 31, 2023

