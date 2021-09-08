MS Dhoni on Wednesday was picked to mentor the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2021 and this announcement has drawn a lot of attention from fans, who were filled with nostalgia with just the thought of the former skipper returning in the national blue jersey. Check out some of the reactions below:

The Reunion:

The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌 How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Hilaa dala naa!

MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021

Truly an emotional moment for Indian fans!

When I see MS Dhoni's name as a mentor for #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RhV92WbY3u — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 8, 2021

How's the Josh!

Dhoni in blue jersey once again!

We are going to witness him again in the Indian blue jersey 😭💙🇮🇳#MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/JJJVPEusem — Bala Jith (@ThalaBalaJith) September 8, 2021

'Never retire'

Three champions coming together!

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will reunite at the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2019 World Cup semi finals. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2021

In a different role:

Ye Dil Maange More:

After announced MS Dhoni will be as Mentor of Team India in T20WC Le MSDian: #MSDhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0gf3WnHRoR — Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 8, 2021

'Trophy Master is back'

'Legends never retire'

..the rest will be history! (Fingers crossed):

▪︎Year 2007:~ MS Dhoni became the captain for the ICC Men's T20 WorldCup squad, and India won the T20 WorldCup 2007. ▪︎Year 2021:~ MS Dhoni became the mentor for the ICC Men's T20 WorldCup squad, and the rest will be the history.#MSDhoni | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uC9Q31oiqK — Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) September 8, 2021

