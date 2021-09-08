MS Dhoni on Wednesday was picked to mentor the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2021 and this announcement has drawn a lot of attention from fans, who were filled with nostalgia with just the thought of the former skipper returning in the national blue jersey. Check out some of the reactions below:

The Reunion:

Hilaa dala naa!

Truly an emotional moment for Indian fans!

How's the Josh!

Dhoni in blue jersey once again!

'Never retire'

Three champions coming together!

In a different role:

Ye Dil Maange More:

'Trophy Master is back'

'Legends never retire'

..the rest will be history! (Fingers crossed):

