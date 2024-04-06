There are hardly any in the cricket world who don't love MS Dhoni! The former CSK captain received a thunderous reception when he walked out to bat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 5. After the match, he spent time with young cricketers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Aravelly Avanish Rao. While Reddy played for Sunrisers in this match and even hit the winning shot for his side, Avanish is yet to feature for CSK this season. In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on social media, Dhoni signed on jerseys for both cricketers. MS Dhoni In Hyderabad: Fans Takeover Stadium With Chants, Players React As CSK Star Features Against SRH in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Aravelly Avanish Rao and Nitish Kumar Reddy

