The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see two heavyweights, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, facing each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The high-voltage clash between Chennai and Bengaluru will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will be excited to see their favourite players, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, facing each other in the IPL 2025 match in Chennai. Both sides have started their campaign on a positive note. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Chennai Super Kings Hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League At Chepauk?

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, the Men in Yellow thrashed arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their first league stage match of the IPL 2025. Batting first, Mumbai was restricted to 155/9 after a brilliant four-wicket haul from star leg-spinner Noor Ahmad. While chasing 156 runs, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a classy knock of 53 runs. Opener Rachin Ravindra slammed an unbeaten 65 runs off 45 deliveries, which guided Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive win.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are coming into this contest after defeating the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at their den. Batting first, Kolkata scored 174/8 after skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a fighting knock of 56 runs. Opener Sunil Narine made 44 runs. While chasing 175 runs, openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli dismantled the Knight Riders' bowling attack. The duo stitched a crucial stand of 95 runs. Salt was dismissed for 56 runs, whereas Kohli played a match-winning knock of 59 runs that guided Bengaluru to a seven-wicket win.

Chennai Weather Live

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Chennai and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, March 28. There is no rain prediction throughout the day in Chennai on Friday. However, the weather will be on the hotter side during the day, with the temperature staying around 34 to 32 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature will drop to 30 to 28 degrees Celsius. Expected to be a full match between Chennai and Bengaluru. CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 8.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai pitch has been a spin-friendly wicket with a lot of assistance for the spinners. During the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, both franchise spinners got purchase from the pitch, and it is expected to be the same during the high-voltage clash between Chennai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Batters need to stay on the pitch in order to score runs. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter between CSK and RCB given their rivalry at this particular ground.

