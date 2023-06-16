MS Dhoni won his fifth IPL title with Chennai Super Kings recently and on his way to recover from a knee injury in home at Ranchi which he sustained during the IPL. He didn't declare anything about his retirement and said that he will look how his body stays after some months and take action accordingly. Amidst this, the CSK captain was spotted with friends in his Ranchi farmhouse. His unique fashion got the eyeballs attracted of his fans who compared it with that of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

MS Dhoni Latest Picture from Ranchi Farmhouse

MS Dhoni with his friends at Ranchi - A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/bd3xEU0jxk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

Inspiration Taken From Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Dhoni

Ranveer Singh Dhoni Who?

Following Hardik Pandya

Mahi bhai abse Hardik Pandya ko kyun follow karne lage https://t.co/WOG9OHeRQd — Debasish (@iamD_singha) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)