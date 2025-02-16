Second-ranked Bengal Tigers will clash against bottom-placed Mumbai Heroes in the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025. The Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2025 match will be played in Cuttack and will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of CCL 2025 in India. Thus, fans in India can find live telecast viewing options for the Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers CCL 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. The live online viewing options for the Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers Live

🏏🔥 The ground is set, the teams are locked in and Just 3 more days to go for the ultimate cricketing battle at A23 Rummy CCL 2025! Get ready for non-stop action, star power, and unforgettable moments! 💥⚡ 回 Grab your tickets now.https://t.co/xvVGHVHEcj Catch the action… pic.twitter.com/sBW1w0igrG — CCL (@ccl) February 5, 2025

