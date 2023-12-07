Hardik Pandya who recently rejoined Mumbai Indians (MI), has shared an encouraging video on his Instagram. The all-rounder was seen working out on a treadmill, indicating a positive sign of return ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tournament. Pandya was out of action from the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament following an ankle injury in the game against Bangladesh and missed the rest of the campaign. Also, the all-rounder is not part of India’s T20I series against South Africa, starting from December 10, 2023. The reel shared on his Instagram went viral in no time. Hardik sweating out in Gym is a great sign for cricket fans. Hardik Pandya is a Rare Talent, Rarely Seen on the Ground: Ajay Jadeja Takes a Dig at Injured Indian All-Rounder (Watch Video)

