Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Defending champions are coming after a solid win over the Rajasthan Royals, whereas five-time champions are in search of their first win in the 2025 season. Ahead of the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was spotted having a "tilak" on his forehead. In Hinduism, applying tilak is a cultural practice which has been followed by people for so many years. Netizens quickly spotted it and reacted on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Will Sunil Narine Play in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star All-Rounder Featuring in Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI.

Hardik Pandya Spotted with Tilak on Eid Al-Fitr

Tilak Dhari

First Time a Player with Tilak Coming to Play

First time seeing a player with a tilak coming to play WINNNN HARDIK PANDYA WIN#mivskkrpic.twitter.com/3YwLcsNM4Y — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) March 31, 2025

Jai Mata Di

